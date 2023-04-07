Lapides Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 1.50% of Mistras Group worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 394,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mistras Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mistras Group stock remained flat at $7.42 on Friday. 64,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.53. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

