Lapides Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials accounts for about 2.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Summit Materials worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

SUM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 819,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

