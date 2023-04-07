Lapides Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the quarter. Xperi comprises approximately 1.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPER. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 735,159 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xperi by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453,289 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Xperi by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xperi by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 380,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of XPER traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

