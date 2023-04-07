Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. ADT comprises 4.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ADT worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in ADT by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ADT Trading Down 0.6 %

ADT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.69%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

