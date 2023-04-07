Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stake Lifted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,581 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $31,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $746,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

