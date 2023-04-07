Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 3,250 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.5 %
GIII opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $30.45.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. CWM LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
