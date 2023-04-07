Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 3,250 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.5 %

GIII opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. CWM LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.