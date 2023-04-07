Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Stock Price Down 81%

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 81% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33,233% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Learning Tree International Trading Down 81.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

About Learning Tree International



Learning Tree International, Inc provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership.

