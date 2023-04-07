Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $69.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $57.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

