LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,950. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $719.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

