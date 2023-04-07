Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys Shares of 856 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,243,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GD traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,925. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.51.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

