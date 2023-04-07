Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $21.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 9.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. 386,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,085. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.