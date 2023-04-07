Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $651,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.94. The company had a trading volume of 871,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,681. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $274.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

