Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058,099 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Leslie’s worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

