Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Levi Strauss & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 287,506 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

