Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,450,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,890. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

