Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 16.0 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.14 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

