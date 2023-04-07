Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI stock opened at $143.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

