Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage stock opened at $143.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

