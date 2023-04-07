Lindsell Train Ltd Has $511.33 Million Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Lindsell Train Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,463,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,429 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for 9.7% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 10.03% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $511,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.38. 1,693,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWE. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

