Lindsell Train Ltd Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

ADBE stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.60. 1,836,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $455.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.