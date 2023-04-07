Lindsell Train Ltd Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.60. 1,836,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $455.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.