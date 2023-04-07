Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $157.71 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00004016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $157.71 million and $10.80 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004531 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001137 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,684,047 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

