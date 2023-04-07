London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Buys £1,113,904.89 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 14,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($96.73) per share, with a total value of £1,113,904.89 ($1,383,389.08).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand purchased 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,916 ($98.31) per share, with a total value of £685,604.76 ($851,471.39).

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.41), for a total value of £756,028.84 ($938,932.99).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.37), for a total transaction of £829,158.40 ($1,029,754.60).

On Monday, March 27th, Martin Brand acquired 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($96.96) per share, with a total value of £778,435.97 ($966,761.02).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,022 ($99.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5,730.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,583.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,580.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,612 ($106.95).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 7,642.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.40) to £102 ($126.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,408 ($116.84).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.