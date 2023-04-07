LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $238.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $256.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LPL Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.50.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $190.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.46.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

