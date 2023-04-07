Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

