Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of LITE traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,929,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $68,549,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

