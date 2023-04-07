Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.