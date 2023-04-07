Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,852 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,925 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Lyft Stock Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LYFT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,325,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,386,236. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.