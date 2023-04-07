MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MMD stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 84,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.

