Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 138,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $123.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

