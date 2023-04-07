Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of East West Bancorp worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

EWBC opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

