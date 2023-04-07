Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.74 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

MCHP opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.