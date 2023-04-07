Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,599,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $135.70 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

