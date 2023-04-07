Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $9.61 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,426 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 75,912 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000.

SPTS opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

