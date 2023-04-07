Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $12.92 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 258,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,917,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its stake in Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

