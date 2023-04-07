Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 141,077 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,077 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 1.41% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $1,022,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RADI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

