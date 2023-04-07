Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.