Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,420 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 462.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $192.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $406.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.