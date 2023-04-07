Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $29.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

