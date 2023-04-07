Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €24.00 ($26.09) and last traded at €24.00 ($26.09). 737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.90 ($25.98).

Manz Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Manz Company Profile

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

