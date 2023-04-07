MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $288.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.29. 477,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.47. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

