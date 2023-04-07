Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $428.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $420.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MLM opened at $338.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $386.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

