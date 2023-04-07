Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,814 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $119,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.47. 2,355,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,011. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

