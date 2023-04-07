MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $496.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.76.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Featured Articles

