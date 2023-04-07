Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 50.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mattel by 454.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.