MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

MBIA Stock Performance

NYSE:MBI opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. MBIA has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

MBIA Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MBIA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MBIA by 64.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

