MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
MBIA Stock Performance
NYSE:MBI opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. MBIA has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MBIA (MBI)
