McAdam LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHYD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,980 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.