McAdam LLC Buys Shares of 16,406 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in General Electric by 76.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 544,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,706. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

