McAdam LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on T. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. 29,265,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,117,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

