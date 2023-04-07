McAdam LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McAdam LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. The company had a trading volume of 286,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

